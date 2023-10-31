ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Journey from ‘Minnows’ to Semifinal Contenders

Afghanistan continued their fascinating run in the ICC World Cup 2023 with a thrilling 7-wicket victory over 1996 champions Sri Lanka on Monday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.
Coming into the 2023 edition of the 50 over World Cup, Afghanistan had recorded only one victory in their previous two editions, but have now won three in six games and with it, have dropped the moniker of "minnows" that they entered the showpiece event with.
When tournament saw heavyweights like Australia, England, and Sri Lanka falter, the Afghans showed their mettle by winning triumphantly against three former World Cup champions: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England.
Now, after trouncing the Lankans, they have also mathematically solidified their contention for the semifinals - with six points and a run rate of -0.718, the Shahidi-led team is now in fifth position in the standings, just two points behind New Zealand and Australia, who are ranked third and fourth, respectively.
So, How Can Afghanistan Make it to the Semis?
With three league stage matches remaining for all 10 teams in the tournament, Afghanistan would need to win all their remaining matches to give themselves the best shot at making the semis.
Currently, the team is at the fifth position in the points table with 6 points from their 3 wins. A win in their remaining matches will get them to 12 points and a likely spot in the semis. But to get there, they have to win their next set of matches - against Netherlands, but also Australia and South Africa who are currently placed fourth and second in the points table.
How Did They Come This Far?
The Afghans have defeated three of the former world champions to pave their way for the semifinals road. Here's a closer look at their epic victories in the tournament thus far:
20 October: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (MCA, Pune)
Afghanistan pulled off an emphatic win over former world champions Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Monday, 30 October.
Put in to bat first, Sri Lankan batters could only post 241 runs on the board in 49.3 overs. Pathum Nissanka and skipper Kusal Mendis top scored with the bat with 46 and 39 runs, respectively. For the Afghans, Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with the ball as he clinched four wickets.
After losing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck, Ibrahim Zadran (39) and Rahmat Shah (62) made a steady start in pursuit of the target. Skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi scored a half-century while number 5 batter Azmatullah Omarzai scored 75 and hit the winning runs for the side.
23 October: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)
Afghanistan trounced Pakistan by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 23 October. This was Afghanistan's first ODI victory over Pakistan in eight matches, and it was also their highest-ever successful chase against the men in green.
Afghanistan, needing 283 runs to defeat Pakistan, got off to a flying start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz(65) and Ibrahim Zadran manufactured a solid 130-run opening stand, with both openers striking fifties, but their partnership ended in the 22nd over. Rahmat Shah then partnered Zadran at the crease and kicked off establish a solid partnership.
Nearing a century, Zadran made 87 runs off 113 balls before Hasan Ali got the better of him. Rahmat then led his team home with six balls remaining after hitting a spectacular fifty and scoring more than ninety runs for the third wicket with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Afghanistan vs England, October (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)
Afghanistan pulled off a major upset against the defending champions England with a 69-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, 15 October.
Afghanistan reached 284 in 49.5 overs thanks to half-centuries smashed by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) and Ikram Alikhil(58).
Chasing 285, England kept faltering against the skilful Afghans spinners and in 40.5 overs, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled England out for 215 after taking three wickets apiece in an outstanding defensive effort.
Afghanistan's Remaining Fixtures in the 2023 ICC World Cup
Afghanistan vs Netherlands - 3 November, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Afghanistan vs Australia - 7 November, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Afghanistan vs South Africa - 10 November, Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad
