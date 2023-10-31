ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Journey from ‘Minnows’ to Semifinal Contenders

Afghanistan continued their fascinating run in the ICC World Cup 2023 with a thrilling 7-wicket victory over 1996 champions Sri Lanka on Monday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Coming into the 2023 edition of the 50 over World Cup, Afghanistan had recorded only one victory in their previous two editions, but have now won three in six games and with it, have dropped the moniker of "minnows" that they entered the showpiece event with.

When tournament saw heavyweights like Australia, England, and Sri Lanka falter, the Afghans showed their mettle by winning triumphantly against three former World Cup champions: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England.