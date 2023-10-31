Messi's 'Infinity': A Pathway for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's World Cup Quest

Shortly after Lionel Messi received his eighth Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening, the audience was treated to a riveting montage that highlighted pivotal moments in his illustrious career. Interspersed with heartfelt tributes from legends like Pele and Diego Maradona, the video culminated in a poignant statement: “Messi is Infinity.”

It was as if the mathematical concept, traditionally used to describe something without any bound or end, was humanized. It was a poetic encapsulation of Messi’s profound and enduring influence on football.

Messi’s true greatness lies not in his impressive list of titles or records, but in the magical moments he creates, the barriers he breaks, and the horizons he continually pushes. The term ‘infinity’ signifies something without an end, and in Messi’s case, it’s an acknowledgment that the full scope of Messi’s greatness is immeasurable, almost infinite in their depth and scope.