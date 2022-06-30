ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter User Mansplains Wimbledon to Martina Navratilova; Netizens Call Him Out

Navratilova reached the Wimbledon singles final 12 times, including for nine consecutive years from 1982 to 1990.

Atri Sanfui
Published
Sports Buzz
2 min read
Twitter User Mansplains Wimbledon to Martina Navratilova; Netizens Call Him Out
i

A Twitter user was called out for "mansplaining" after he tried to explain Wimbledon to nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova.

Navratilova is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, Navratilova reached the Wimbledon singles final 12 times, including for nine consecutive years from 1982 to 1990.

A Twitter war unfolded when the tennis legend was tagged in a post about the LIV Golf series funded by Saudi Arabia, against which she has had strong opinions.

Also Read

India U-17 Women's Team Assistant Coach Sent Home Due to Misconduct: Report

India U-17 Women's Team Assistant Coach Sent Home Due to Misconduct: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

The user, meanwhile, tried to explain the nuances of Wimbledon to Martina Navratilova.

"Martina, there's a reason why Wimbledon - despite the absence of rankings points - works. It’s a true competition. All 256 players in the singles fields are there to try and win. It’s also why exhibitions DON’T work. Forgetting the moral issue, nobody’s watching exo golf on YT," he tweeted.

Also Read

Stand Collapses in Heavy Rain at Galle Stadium; No Spectators Injured

Stand Collapses in Heavy Rain at Galle Stadium; No Spectators Injured

The 65-year-old tennis star found the user's explanation amusing and couldn't hold herself back from replying.

"Are you trying to actually tell me what Wimbledon is all about? That’s really funny… ok then," Navratilova replied.

Also Read

1983 World Cup to Sachin: India Wrests Power From England; Part 3: 1983-2007

1983 World Cup to Sachin: India Wrests Power From England; Part 3: 1983-2007
ADVERTISEMENT

Other users on the microblogging site were quick to join the thread to call him out.

"Spencer, you sure kicked this hornet's nest. IMO she is the GOAT. 18 Grand Slam singles titles 31 major women's doubles titles 10 major mixed doubles titles total of 59 major titles Wimbledon singles final 12 times, including nine consecutive years 167 total titles Sit down sir," a user reminded him of Navratilova's achievements.

"Good Lord! This tops everything, this mansplaining is just getting out of hand. You know na who you are referring to @spencerjsteel! #Mansplainingalert," another user echoed.

ADVERTISEMENT

One user termed it as "Mansplain of the millennium."

Also Read

Eoin Morgan Retires: Career Highs of the Man Behind England's White-Ball Revamp

Eoin Morgan Retires: Career Highs of the Man Behind England's White-Ball Revamp

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×