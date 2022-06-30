Twitter User Mansplains Wimbledon to Martina Navratilova; Netizens Call Him Out
Navratilova reached the Wimbledon singles final 12 times, including for nine consecutive years from 1982 to 1990.
A Twitter user was called out for "mansplaining" after he tried to explain Wimbledon to nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova.
Navratilova is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, Navratilova reached the Wimbledon singles final 12 times, including for nine consecutive years from 1982 to 1990.
A Twitter war unfolded when the tennis legend was tagged in a post about the LIV Golf series funded by Saudi Arabia, against which she has had strong opinions.
The user, meanwhile, tried to explain the nuances of Wimbledon to Martina Navratilova.
"Martina, there's a reason why Wimbledon - despite the absence of rankings points - works. It’s a true competition. All 256 players in the singles fields are there to try and win. It’s also why exhibitions DON’T work. Forgetting the moral issue, nobody’s watching exo golf on YT," he tweeted.
The 65-year-old tennis star found the user's explanation amusing and couldn't hold herself back from replying.
"Are you trying to actually tell me what Wimbledon is all about? That’s really funny… ok then," Navratilova replied.
Other users on the microblogging site were quick to join the thread to call him out.
"Spencer, you sure kicked this hornet's nest. IMO she is the GOAT. 18 Grand Slam singles titles 31 major women's doubles titles 10 major mixed doubles titles total of 59 major titles Wimbledon singles final 12 times, including nine consecutive years 167 total titles Sit down sir," a user reminded him of Navratilova's achievements.
"Good Lord! This tops everything, this mansplaining is just getting out of hand. You know na who you are referring to @spencerjsteel! #Mansplainingalert," another user echoed.
One user termed it as "Mansplain of the millennium."
