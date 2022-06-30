Twitter User Mansplains Wimbledon to Martina Navratilova; Netizens Call Him Out

A Twitter user was called out for "mansplaining" after he tried to explain Wimbledon to nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova.

Navratilova is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, Navratilova reached the Wimbledon singles final 12 times, including for nine consecutive years from 1982 to 1990.

A Twitter war unfolded when the tennis legend was tagged in a post about the LIV Golf series funded by Saudi Arabia, against which she has had strong opinions.