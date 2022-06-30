India U-17 Women's Team Assistant Coach Sent Home Due to Misconduct: Report

As the U-17 women’s Indian football team is all set to play the World Cup later this year, and is currently in preparation mode in Europe, the team's assistant coach, Alex Ambrose, has been sent back to India due to allegations of misconduct involving one of the players in the squad.

According to a report in the Away End, there have previously been verbal complaints that have been filed against the coach by different batches of players of the women’s teams.

The report also adds that the coach has denied any involvement but incriminating pictures and chats were found in the mobile phone of the minor.