1983 World Cup to Sachin: India Wrests Power From England; Part 3: 1983-2007

For their defeat, the England camp blamed Indian cuisine, Indian Airlines, the facial hair of their own cricketers, their manager’s t-shirt and shorts, and Gooch’s personal life – everything but the cricket.

A battered, bruised Phil Tufnell commented, "I’ve done the elephants and I’ve done the poverty. It’s time to go home." The remark would almost certainly have been racist by the standards of 2022.

The BCCI sold the television rights to TWI for USD 1 million to show the matches to Indian fans. It made a profit of USD 600,000.

Doordarshan took on TWI, but they were fighting a lost battle. The fans no longer cared for Doordarshan’s archaic coverage. They had been wooed by Channel Nine’s coverage of the 1992 World Cup, played under lights in coloured clothing. With TWI, they now knew that cricket telecasts in India could attain the same quality.

A 1995 court order ensured Doordarshan lost any exclusive rights whatsoever on cricket in India. And the Indian subcontinent won the rights for hosting the World Cup for a second time, in 1996, before it could return to England.

Hell broke loose in England. In The Telegraph, Christopher Martin-Jenkins wrote that England’s "advantages cannot be matched by rival bidders from a vast and frequently unruly sub-continent." But none of that mattered, for in the same meeting, England and Australia had lost their long-standing veto rights at the ICC.

Amidst all this, for the first time, ESPN began to broadcast Test matches from outside Asia in India live. Fans did not have to wait until morning to learn about how their heroes fared away from home.

This was also the era of Sachin Tendulkar, who took off in full bloom from the mid-1990s and not merely with his on-field performances. He united India as no one had before.