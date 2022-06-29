Eoin Morgan Retires: Career Highs of the Man Behind England's White-Ball Revamp

Eoin Morgan was synonymous with tactical shrewdness. His hallmark was giving licence to his players to go all guns blazing no matter what the situation of a match was.

The fearless England side under Morgan posted 300-plus ODI totals at will, amassing the top three totals in the 50-over format: 498/4, 481/6 and 444/3.

In his 126 ODIs as the England skipper, he has a win percentage of 60 percent. With 76 victories under his belt, the 35-year-old possesses the best win record by any England men's ODI captain.

Having captained his side 72 times in T20Is, the joint highest number of games equalling MS Dhoni, Morgan holds the record for winning the most T20Is (42) as skipper.

In an article for Sky Sports, former England skipper Nasser Hussain praised Morgan, saying he gave players security as a captain. According to Hussain, it's his composure in tight situations that made him special.