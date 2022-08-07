CWG 2022: Indian Women Beat NZ 2-1 in Penalty Shoot-out to Win Bronze in Hockey
Goalkeeper and skipper Savita Punia led from the front for India during the penalty shoot-out.
Captain Savita Punia led from the front as the Indian women's hockey team beat New Zealand 2-1 in penalty shoot-out to win bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
Midfielder Salima Tete (30th) opened the account for India but New Zealand equalised through a penatly corner from Olivia Merry (60th), with just seconds left for the end of regulation time.
With the scores level at 1-1, the game progressed to a penatly shoot-out and India emerged the better of the two, thanks to some superb goalkeeping from skipper Savita Punia.
For the Kiwis, only Megan Hull managed to score while for India Savita and Navneet Kaur found the back of the net.
The Indian women have now made amends for their disappointing displays at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they had lost 4-3 to England in the bronze medal match.
They have also bettered their performance from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, where they finished fourth, losing 6-0 to England.
