CWG 2022: Indian Women Beat NZ 2-1 in Penalty Shoot-out to Win Bronze in Hockey

With the scores level at 1-1, the game progressed to a penatly shoot-out and India emerged the better of the two, thanks to some superb goalkeeping from skipper Savita Punia.

For the Kiwis, only Megan Hull managed to score while for India Savita and Navneet Kaur found the back of the net.

The Indian women have now made amends for their disappointing displays at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they had lost 4-3 to England in the bronze medal match.

They have also bettered their performance from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, where they finished fourth, losing 6-0 to England.