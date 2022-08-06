CWG 2022: 1-1 After Regulation Time, India Lose Women's Hockey S/F in Shoot-Out

India made an attacking start and had the first chance in the eighth minute but Australia survived a close shave. Australia took the lead in the 10th minute, courtesy a defensive lapse from India as Greiner deflected in Ambrosia Malone's cross.

Australia secured their first penalty corner in the next minute but Monika made a goalline save. Two minutes later, India earned their second penalty corner but wasted the opportunity.

Australia started strongly in the second quarter and put pressure on the Indian defence from the start but the Savita Punia-led side maintained its structure.

The Indians were not to be left behind as they secured their third penalty corner in the 21st minute but Gurjit Kaur's flick was saved by Australian goalie Aleisha Power. Three minutes later, Sangita Kumari's reverse shot from top of the circle was again denied by Power.

In the 24th minute, India secured another penalty corner but the Australians defended in numbers to head into half time leading 1-0.

The quarter too produced a tooth and nail fight between the two sides and in the 44th minute Australia secured five penalty corners in succession but India captain and goalkeeper Savita and her defence put up a valiant show to deny any further lead to their rivals.