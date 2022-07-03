Savita Punia, Indian Women's Hockey Captain For 2022 World Cup & CWG

'The team’s been working hard for a while and this is our first major tournament after the Tokyo Olympics so there’s a lot of excitement in the camp,' Savita told the Quint ahead of their World Cup opener against England on Sunday.

Speaking of different of playing without Rani, Savita spoke about how the team's management has ensured all players are comfortable in their position and don't think of what could have been.

'Rani has been a part of the Indian team for a while now and she’s performed well for the team. All senior players have their own place in the team and when Rani was around, the team got a different kind of support from. To have her sit out in the coaching staff’s decision but I feel the coaches have made us all so responsible that each of us only thinks of our position. Even the players who have come in place of Rani, they don’t have an option but to play with confidence and give their best,' said Savita.