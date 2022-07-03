Savita Punia, Indian Women's Hockey Captain For 2022 World Cup & CWG
Indian women's hockey captain Savita Punia speaks to The Quint ahead of the World Cup and 2022 CWG.
The Indian women’s hockey team has two big events lined up this July- the FIH World Cup being jointly co-hosted by Spain and the Netherlands, and then the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Goal-keeper Savita Punia will be leading the side in both outings, with Rani Rampal, who led the team to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, still sidelined due to injury. Rani has in fact played only one match since the Tokyo bronze medal game due to her hamstring injury.
'The team’s been working hard for a while and this is our first major tournament after the Tokyo Olympics so there’s a lot of excitement in the camp,' Savita told the Quint ahead of their World Cup opener against England on Sunday.
Speaking of different of playing without Rani, Savita spoke about how the team's management has ensured all players are comfortable in their position and don't think of what could have been.
'Rani has been a part of the Indian team for a while now and she’s performed well for the team. All senior players have their own place in the team and when Rani was around, the team got a different kind of support from. To have her sit out in the coaching staff’s decision but I feel the coaches have made us all so responsible that each of us only thinks of our position. Even the players who have come in place of Rani, they don’t have an option but to play with confidence and give their best,' said Savita.
