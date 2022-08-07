CWG 2022: Indian Men Beat South Africa 3-2 to Progress Into CWG Hockey Final

Had it not been for Jones' brilliant display, the score-line could have been much bigger in favour of the Indians.

The Indians were on the offensive from the word go and dominated possession for majority of the first two quarters. India had plenty of circle penetrations and chances in the first quarter, but goals eluded them with Jones standing like a rock in front of the goal.

He denied India's star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh from converting as many as four penalty corners in the first half to keep his side in the game.

Jones' anticipation and reflexes were a treat to watch as he pulled off save after save.

Not only penalty corners, Jones was also solid in front of the goal from open play as he kept out Shamsher Singh's try from close range in the 10th minute after he was set by Akashdeep Singh.

Seconds later Jones pulled off another stunning reflex save to deny Akashdeep.