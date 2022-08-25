AIFF Ban: Bhaichung Bhutia, a Fan Favourite, To Take Over as Next President
Indian football fans are hoping FIFA's suspension on AIFF will be revoked before the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup.
With the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) currently being suspended by FIFA, every stakeholder of Indian football is spending days shrouded in uncertainty. Besides the clubs and the players, the fans are also disgruntled with this development.
FIFA suspended AIFF for 'undue third-party influence' over its operations, which in simpler terms, is the appointment of a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) by the Supreme Court.
However, following a hearing which took place on 22 August, the CoA has now been scrapped as the apex court and the football governing body is working toward the revocation of the suspension. Among other things, hosting the upcoming 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup remains AIFF's foremost priority.
Speaking to The Quint, some Indian football enthusiasts voiced their opinions on the development. While many are holding former President Praful and his executive committee accountable for the suspension, the fans are optimistic about its quick revocation.
Bhaichung Bhutia a Fan Favourite for the President’s Post
A notable name among the candidates for the AIFF Presidential election is former legendary footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia. Having initially filed his nomination as an eminent footballer, Bhaichung has now filed a fresh candidature using Andhra Football Association and Rajasthan Football Association's proposals.
Besides him, Kalyan Chaubey is also in the hunt, having filed his nomination using Gujarat Football Association's proposal. While he remains the firm favourite to be Patel's successor, the fans are inclined in Bhaichung's favour.
The last date for filing the nominations is 27 August, with the scrutiny being scheduled for 28 August. Candidates will have a chance to withdraw their nomination on 29 August - a day before the final list of candidates is published.
(With inputs from Siddharth Suresh).
