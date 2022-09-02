AIFF Elections: Rajasthan FA Alleges Political Influence Behind Bhutia’s Defeat
AIFF Elections: Rajasthan FA Chief claimed an Union Minister influenced the electoral college to vote against Bhutia
In a shocking revelation, the chief of Rajasthan Football Association (RFA), Manvendra Singh claimed that a Union Minister visited the members of state associations the night before the AIFF Presidential election day, which had a role to play in Kalyan Chaubey's landslide victory against his former teammate, Bhaichung Bhutia.
On Friday, 2 September, Chaubey defeated Bhutia by a staggering 33-1 margin to become the first footballer-turned-president in the 85-year history of the All India Football Federation.
With him being a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chaubey was always being touted as the favourite to win the elections.
However, Manvendra Singh claimed that the external political influence over the elections reached its pinnacle on Thursday night. when an influential Union Minister visited the hotel in Dwarka, where the state associations' members were staying.
"There was sustained political pressure, but it culminated last night when a Union Minister visited the hotel in Dwarka, where the member associations’ representatives were staying, exhorting them to vote against Bhaichung," he said, while speaking exclusively to The Quint.
Dark Day for Indian Football: Manvendra Singh
On being asked about the result, Singh claimed "It is shattering. You expect people to exercise their judgment. They had an option, and it was the option to select a former player (as the AIFF President) for the first time. You cannot find a better player than him (Bhaichung Bhutia) for this choice."
"The administrators (state association representatives) did not exercise their choice for the good for Indian football but for other reasons, which includes political pressure. It is a shame, a sad day for Indian football. I think this is a dark day for Indian football because you can only go downhill from here, you cannot improve," he further added.
