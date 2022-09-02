AIFF Elections: Rajasthan FA Alleges Political Influence Behind Bhutia’s Defeat

Dark Day for Indian Football: Manvendra Singh

On being asked about the result, Singh claimed "It is shattering. You expect people to exercise their judgment. They had an option, and it was the option to select a former player (as the AIFF President) for the first time. You cannot find a better player than him (Bhaichung Bhutia) for this choice."

"The administrators (state association representatives) did not exercise their choice for the good for Indian football but for other reasons, which includes political pressure. It is a shame, a sad day for Indian football. I think this is a dark day for Indian football because you can only go downhill from here, you cannot improve," he further added.