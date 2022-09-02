AIFF Elections: Kalyan Chaubey Becomes New AIFF President by Beating Bhutia 33-1
AIFF Elections: Kalyan Chaubey became the new AIFF President as he defeated former teammate Bhaichung Bhutia.
Former footballer Kalyan Chaubey defeated Bhaichung Bhutia in the two-horse race in AIFF Presidential elections to become the new President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
The voting took place today, 2 September, at New Delhi. With his triumph, Chaubey becomes the first footballer-turned-president in the 85 years of AIFF's existence.
Chaubey and Bhutia, two former footballers who have shared the dressing room when they were both in their early twenties at East Bengal, went head-to-head in the battle to become Praful Patel's successor.
Out of the 36 state associations in India, 34 were allowed to vote in today's elections, barring Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.
The result was a landslide win in Chaubey's favour as he received a staggering 33 votes, with Bhutia receiving only a solitary vote.
‘I Will Continue Working for Football,’ Says Bhutia
Though Kalyan Chaubey was always the firm favourite to win the elections, Bhaichung Bhutia's late entry into the fray did spark a late twist. However, despite relentlessly trying to convince the state associations to vote for him, the Sikkimese Sniper could not earn more than one vote.
After the result was announced, Bhutia claimed that he will still continue working for Indian football. Speaking to The Quint, the 45-year-old said "First of all, I want to say congratulations to Kalyan. I hope under him, we will be able to take Indian football forward. Thanks to all the football fans in India for showing so much support over the last couple of days. I have been working for football before the elections, and will continue working after the elections also.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.