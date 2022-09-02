AIFF Elections: Kalyan Chaubey Becomes New AIFF President by Beating Bhutia 33-1

‘I Will Continue Working for Football,’ Says Bhutia

Though Kalyan Chaubey was always the firm favourite to win the elections, Bhaichung Bhutia's late entry into the fray did spark a late twist. However, despite relentlessly trying to convince the state associations to vote for him, the Sikkimese Sniper could not earn more than one vote.

After the result was announced, Bhutia claimed that he will still continue working for Indian football. Speaking to The Quint, the 45-year-old said "First of all, I want to say congratulations to Kalyan. I hope under him, we will be able to take Indian football forward. Thanks to all the football fans in India for showing so much support over the last couple of days. I have been working for football before the elections, and will continue working after the elections also.”