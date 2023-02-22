Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ISL 2023 Live
Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23 match will be played on Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: The Odisha FC will face Jamshedpur FC in the ISL match on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha FC is currently at position 6 with 30 points in the Indian Super League standings table while as the Jamshedpur FC is at position 10 with 16 points.
Odisha FC is right now in a good form and have won 9 matches so far. On the other hand Jamshedpur FC team has won only 4 matches and they definitely need to pull up their socks to beat Odisha FC.
Let us read about the date, time, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details about the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23.
Indian Super League 2023 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Date and Time
The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where Will Be the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23 Match Played Today?
The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023
The live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Match 2023: Live Telecast
The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and football
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.