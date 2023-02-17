India Women vs England Women T20 World Cup Live: When & Where to Watch

When will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be played on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha.

When will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women begin?

The T20 World Cup match 14 between India Women and England Women will begin at 6:30 PM (IST) while the toss will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live broadcast of the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women on TV?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women live online?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women can be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.