India vs Ireland ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
IND W vs IRE W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played today on 20 February at ST George's Park.
India vs Ireland (IND W vs IRE W) ICC T20 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Team India is all set to face off Ireland today in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The women in blue will try their best to make their place into the semi-finals in today's IND W vs IRE W match at ST George's Park, Gqeberha.
Earlier, Team India could not make it to the semi-finals after losing against Group B leaders England. India had to chase a score of 152 runs but unfortunately were restricted at 140/5 in 20 overs.
Let us read about the date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details of IND W vs IRE W in ICC T20 Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
India Women Vs Ireland Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Date
The IND W vs IRE W T20 Women's World Cup Group B fixture match 2023 will be played today on Monday, 20 February 2023.
When Will the IND W vs IRE W 4th T20I Match 2023 Start Today
The India Women vs Ireland Women 4th T20I Women's World Cup match 2023 will start today at 6:30 pm IST.
Where Will Be the India Women vs Ireland Women 4th T20I Match Played Today
The India Women vs Ireland Women 4th T20I will be played today at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth.
When and Where To Watch IND W vs IRE W Live Streaming and Live Telecast Today
The live streaming of India Women vs Ireland Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India. Also, the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.
