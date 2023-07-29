Women’s World Cup Highlights Success – Not Alongside the System, but Despite It

Since its release in 1996, the song ‘Three Lions’ (commonly known as ‘Football's coming home’) has been the affectionately-adapted anthem of England football team’s fans.

From the ’96 Euros to date, English fans have been united by the tune, vociferously ambitious in their dream of bringing football ‘home’ – that is, England winning major honours.

Except, barring the 1966 World Cup triumph, football has never been ‘home’.

Correction: Men’s football has never been ‘home’.