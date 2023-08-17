ADVERTISEMENT
Women's World Cup Final 2023: Date, Time, Where To Watch Spain vs England Live

Check the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details for England vs Spain Women's World Cup Final 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Football
2 min read
Women's World Cup Final 2023: Date, Time, Where To Watch Spain vs England Live
Spain is all set to lock horns with England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final and the match will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is one of the biggest women’s football tournaments yet.

The competition had begun on 20 July 2023 and now the tournament has reached its final stage when the final will be played between the two teams on 20 August.

A late winner from Real Madrid's Olga Carmona helped La Roja win over Sweden. A strike from Ella Toone helped England to a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia in the second last-four match.

Let's look at the venue, date, and live-streaming details of the Women's FIFA World Cup Final 2023

Women's Football World Cup final 2023: Date, Venue, and Live Streaming Details

When will Spain vs England Women's World Cup final 2023 match be played?

The Women's World Cup final between England and Spain will be played on Sunday, 20 August 2023 

Where will Spain vs England Women's World Cup final 2023 match be played?

Spain vs England Women's World Cup final 2023 match will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

At what time will Spain vs England Women's World Cup final 2023 match be played?

Fans in the U.S. will have to set an alarm as the 8 p.m. local kickoff time in Australia equates to 6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT, and 3:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final between Spain and England in India?

Fans can watch England vs Spain FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final on FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), JioCinema, and Disney+Hotstar

Topics:  fifa world cup 

