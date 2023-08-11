While horses are a predominant feature on the Instagram profile of Ashish Limaye – the equestrian who will be representing India in the upcoming Asian Games – one picture, clicked around six years ago, is particularly intriguing.
It displays Ashish and his horse, Nimo, albeit in a manner wherein the rider’s head is all but eclipsed by the horse’s. The resultant image is not an attempted BoJack Horseman re-enactment, but instead, a symbolic depiction of how two souls have fused into one.
“I didn’t have that interpretation in mind when I clicked the picture, but pretty much, me and my horses depict different bodies fused into one soul,” says Ashish, during an interaction with The Quint.
Having first hopped on a horse’s back when he was seven, the Pune-born athlete has since developed a unique bond with the animal – one, that he says is both innate, and also a product of utmost dedication.
The sport is all about the relationship between the rider and the horse. To ensure a strong relationship, it is necessary to spend a lot of time with the horse. Even when I am not training, I bond with my horses. Those Instagram pictures are glimpses of such bonding sessions.Ashish Limaye
A Realisation, Which Changed Everything
Riding horses is an aberrant career choice in India. More so, if one comes from a family of doctors like Ashish. Whilst he was enrolled in Colonel GM Khan’s riding school, and became a state-level athlete at only 16, pursuing equestrian sports professionally was never on the Limayes’ agenda list.
Like millions across the nation, he gave up on his dreams to pursue engineering, and would not have ultimately made it to this article, had it not been for a realisation.
“In my third year, a realisation struck me, that I’m not the guy who can sit inside an office for the whole day. I gathered the courage to inform my parents about my decision. Fortunately enough, they told me they are fine with whichever profession I choose, so long I complete my degree,” he informs.
Forming a Relationship With the Voiceless
Convincing his family, for Ashish, might have been the most difficult chapter in the journey thus far. Since then, the penchant for forming ever-lasting bonds with horses has coincided with his growth in the sport, albeit he believes the former remains of paramount importance.
“The most important aspect of our sport is the bond that we build with horses. It is not just about grooming horses, but understanding them. They are voiceless and will emote only through eyes. You have to look at their eyes to figure out what they are trying to say,” he says
‘And, how does this bond develop?’ we asked. Ashish offered an insight.
There is a process behind forming this relationship. I start with ‘easier’ days, where I just ease them into the process, before getting into rigorous training. It is also important to know the traits of each horse. Like humans, no two horses are the same. Some are shy – you need to get them out of their shells. Some are too excitable – you need to calm them down. This is a trial-and-error procedure which takes time, there are no shortcuts here. I spend at least two to three years to know a horse inside out.Ashish Limaye
Horses, Kids, and Their Similarities
Besides training horses, Ashish also trains kids at the Embassy International Riding School in Bengaluru. According to his analogy, the two jobs are of similar nature.
Teaching horses is similar to teaching kids, you need to know what works for each individual. At the academy, I have kids who will do well only if I yell at them. Then, there are others who would go into a shell with the slightest scolding, so you need to treat them with care. Horses are the same, each horse has a unique key.Ashish Limaye
Happy When You Are Happy, Sad When You Are Sad
With most of his time spent with horses, it is imperative that parting ways with a horse is as agonising as the culmination of any human relationship, if not more.
Ashish informs Nimo – the horse in the aforementioned picture – had to be sold when he was returning to India from the United Kingdom.
“That felt like a heartbreak,” the tone made it evident that the reminiscence has not been pleasant. Then, he offers further insight into how, beyond his medals and trophies, horses affect his mental health.
Every morning, my day starts with a walk to the stable, where I look into my horses’ eyes. I know if they are feeling happy or sad, it comes naturally to me. When I know they are happy, I start my day on a jolly note. If I figure out a horse is unhappy, I get worried. In this sport, horses are my best friends, so their mood affects mine.Ashish Limaye
“Dog owners will tell you that once you get a dog at home, you’ll always have a dog at home. Similarly, while not every horse rider has the skills to become a professional athlete, they will always have this bond with horses, because this is what makes them better humans,” he adds.
Taking the Leap
From the sporting perspective, Ashish elevated his game to higher echelons when Embassy International Riding School offered him a sponsorship.
“It was a very big opportunity for me. Embassy are top-notch in every aspect – be it stable management, the arenas or the horses. Certainly, one of the best in India. This helped me in my career, as I went from having two or three horses for training, to nine-ten horses. I wouldn’t have reached this stage without their support,” explains Ashish.
Becoming a Horse Whisperer
While he is cautiously optimistic about a medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games, Ashish has set realistic targets for the Olympics, saying “Paris Olympics are coming a bit too soon for me. But surely, I am training to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.”
We floated in a hypothetical situation – ‘How would you and your horse celebrate if you win a medal in LA?’
I know for certain that both of us – me and my horse – will be on cloud nine if we do win an Olympics medal. But now that you have asked me this, I’ll think about it. Maybe, we’ll meet again in 2028 and I’ll let you know then.Ashish Limaye
Till then, Ashish is determined on continuing what he has been doing for all this while – strengthening his association with the animal.
The athlete has seen ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ – a documentary on an indigenous couple’s bond with elephants. Albeit a modest attempt at any such analogical terminology quickly follows, it perhaps would not be an exaggeration to call him the ‘The Horse Whisperer.’
