FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings of Top Teams; Details Here

The FIFA World Cup 2022 officially began on 20 November. All the teams that have played so far have put up a tough fight against each other. Football fans across the globe are keeping a close eye on the World Cup because they want to see the top teams. They want their favourite teams to win. Viewers are also keeping a track of the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table that is updated after every match. We have all the details.

There are a total of eight groups in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Each group consists of four teams. After every match, the points table is updated for all groups. The top teams keep changing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. It is important to note that Qatar is hosting the ongoing World Cup.