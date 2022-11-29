FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated: Portugal Beats Uruguay, Tops Group H
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: The most awaiting FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on Sunday, 20 November 2022. Qatar is the host of this year's FIFA World Cup. There are 8 participating teams in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 including Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H. Each group has four teams which compete against each other to earn points and rank in the points table.
Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after Portugal vs Uruguay match. With an amazing performance by Midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Portugal thrashed Uruguay and are now leading the Group H points table besides qualifying for the last 16 stage.
Group A: In group A, the Netherlands is leading the points table with 4 points, followed by Ecuador with 4 points.
Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 4 points, followed by Iran with 3 points.
Group C: In Group C, Poland is on the top with 4 points, followed by Argentina with 3 points.
Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 6 points.
Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 4 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.
Group F: In Group F, Croatia is leading the points table with 4 points.
Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 6 points followed by Switzerland.
Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 6 points followed by Ghana with 3 points.
From Group A, the host country Qatar is out of the tournament. Canada from Group F has also lost their chance of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 and are out of the league.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest and Updated
Here's the latest and updated FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table on 29 November 2022.
GROUP A
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Qatar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
GROUP B
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP C
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP D
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP E
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP F
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
GROUP G
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
GROUP H
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
