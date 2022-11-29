ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated: Portugal Beats Uruguay, Tops Group H

Here's the latest and updated FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table on 29 November.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
i

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: The most awaiting FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on Sunday, 20 November 2022. Qatar is the host of this year's FIFA World Cup. There are 8 participating teams in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 including Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H. Each group has four teams which compete against each other to earn points and rank in the points table.

Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after Portugal vs Uruguay match. With an amazing performance by Midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Portugal thrashed Uruguay and are now leading the Group H points table besides qualifying for the last 16 stage.

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: List of Teams, Rankings, Standings, and Points

Group A: In group A, the Netherlands is leading the points table with 4 points, followed by Ecuador with 4 points.

Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 4 points, followed by Iran with 3 points.

Group C: In Group C, Poland is on the top with 4 points, followed by Argentina with 3 points.

Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 6 points.

Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 4 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.

Group F: In Group F, Croatia is leading the points table with 4 points.

Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 6 points followed by Switzerland.

Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 6 points followed by Ghana with 3 points.

From Group A, the host country Qatar is out of the tournament. Canada from Group F has also lost their chance of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 and are out of the league.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest and Updated

GROUP A

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Netherlands21104
2Ecuador21104
3Senegal21013
4Qatar20020
GROUP B

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1England21104
2Iran21013
3USA20202
4Wales20111
GROUP C

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Poland21104
2Argentina21013
3Saudi Arabia21013
4Mexico20111
GROUP D

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1France22006
2Australia21013
3Denmark20111
4Tunisia20111
GROUP E

Position TeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1 Spain21104
2 Japan21013
3Costa Rica21013
4Germany20111
GROUP F

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Croatia21104
2Morocco21104
3Belgium21013
4Canada20020
GROUP G

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Brazil22006
2Switzerland21013
3Cameroon20111
4Serbia20111
GROUP H

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Portugal22006
2Ghana21013
3South Korea 20111
4Uruguay20111

