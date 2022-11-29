FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated: Portugal Beats Uruguay, Tops Group H

Group A: In group A, the Netherlands is leading the points table with 4 points, followed by Ecuador with 4 points.

Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 4 points, followed by Iran with 3 points.

Group C: In Group C, Poland is on the top with 4 points, followed by Argentina with 3 points.

Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 6 points.

Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 4 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.

Group F: In Group F, Croatia is leading the points table with 4 points.

Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 6 points followed by Switzerland.

Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 6 points followed by Ghana with 3 points.