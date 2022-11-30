FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Beat Iran 1-0, To Face Netherlands in Round of 16

Iran, who were thrashed 6-2 by England but recovered to beat Wales 2-0, finished with three points, for the 2-0 win over Wales, who were returning to the World cup after a 64 years absence lost all their league matches.

For Iran, who never have gone past the group stage, the wait to play in the knockout will move to another World Cup.

England topped the group after a 3-0 win over Wales and will take on African Cup Champions Senegal, the Group A runners up in the knockout stage.

The Americans had most of the ball possession in the first half and completely dominated Iran who, from the first minute, looked to be playing for the draw that would have almost certainly put them through.