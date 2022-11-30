FIFA World Cup 2022: Rashford’s Brace Against Wales Helps England Top Group B

Iran, who were thrashed 6-2 by England but recovered to beat Wales 2-0, finished with three points, for the 2-0 win over Wales, who were returning to the World cup after a 64 years' absence, lost all their league matches.

After a sedate first half, the game sprung to life thanks to the three goals from England.



The Three Lions opened the scoring with a magnificent strike from the England forward. Rashford took a couple of steps and whipped a shot over the wall and past the diving Danny Ward in Wales goal for his second goal of the tournament and his first direct free-kick goal for England at the 2022 World Cup.



A minute later, Foden delivered on the goal scoring front of a move fashioned by Rashford and Harry Kane, the former won the highball and the latter strokes a low cross across the face of goal that Foden can't miss, 2-0.