Candidates Tournament: D Gukesh One Step Away From History – How Can He Win?

Let us have a look at every possible scenario:

Scenario 1: If Gukesh beats Hikaru Nakamura

In case Gukesh beats Nakamura, he will finish on top with 9.5 points. In this case, he will not have to worry about the Nepomniachtchi-Caruana clash, as he will enjoy an unassailable lead and will be crowned champion.

Scenario 2: If Gukesh draws against Hikaru Nakamura

In this scenario, Gukesh will finish on 9 points and Nakamura on 8.5, subsequently eliminating the latter from contention. Should this happen, Gukesh will have to hope that the game between Nepomniachtchi and Caruana ends in a draw. In case it does not, Gukesh will be tied with either of the two on 9 points, triggering a tie-breaker.

Scenario 3: If Gukesh loses against Hikaru Nakamura

In the worst-case scenario, if Gukesh suffers a defeat, he will finish on 8.5 points and will not be in contention to become the champion. However, it must be noted that he has lost only one game in this competition, with only Nepomniachtchi having remained unbeaten so far.