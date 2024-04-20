From Embracing Chaos To Shutting Noise, Vinesh Phogat Storms to Olympic Quota

It couldn’t have been more emphatic than this.

The 10-0 scoreline against Kazakhstan’s Laura Ganikyzy vaulted Vinesh Phogat into a position of strength, giving India and her (her 3rd Olympic Quota) an Olympic quota for Paris. The sort of comeback, that perhaps Vinesh herself would hesitate before predicting.

It was January 18 2023 – 458 days ago, to be precise – when Vinesh, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and a bunch of other wrestlers sat at Jantar Mantar, pleading for justice against a group of Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) office bearers, led by the then President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The charge – sexual harassment.