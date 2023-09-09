India’s Pair of Prodigies, Praggnanandhaa & Gukesh Ride the Soaring Chess Wave

For Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Dommaraju Gukesh – the pair of prodigies, who have emerged as the nation’s prized possessions in the chess circuit – familiarity with fame commenced many years ago. Teenagers, for whom combating the sharpest minds in the sport constitutes their day job, are hence unfazed by the chasing salvo of cameras and questions.

Yet, as popularity soared to an unparalleled ceiling for them over the last few weeks, for perfectly justifiable reasons – Praggnanandhaa became the youngest runner-up in the FIDE World Cup, and also only the second Indian to qualify for the Candidates Tournament, while Gukesh became India’s number one ranked player, ending Viswanathan Anand’s 36-year-long stay at the top – both players acknowledged the support from their family.