India Name Squad for WTC Final, Ajinkya Rahane Returns as Suryakumar Misses Out

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad for the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, wherein India will take on Australia at The Oval in London, commencing on 7 June. With Shreyas Iyer out injured, Ajinkya Rahane has been recalled into the red-ball squad, having last represented India over a year ago.

Rahane, notably, has been in scintillating form with the bat in the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Representing the four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, he has accumulated 209 runs at an average of 52.25, and more importantly, at an incredible strike rate of 199.04. He also has struck a couple of half-centuries – one of them being the joint second fastest of the season.