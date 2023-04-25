IPL 2023: New CSK Star, Ajinkya Rahane Could Open Doors for International Return

Batters with great technique can be invincible when they have nothing to lose. From what we have seen so far in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, it will not be far-fetched to deduce that Ajinkya Rahane has entered that phase of his career.

He lost his Test spot — the only format he played in the past five years besides the IPL — and sustained a hamstring injury which cut short his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.