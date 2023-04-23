IPL 2023: Net Bowler in 2022, Mohit Sharma Continues His Gujarat Titans Comeback

2015 ODI World Cup Heroics

I can still distinctly remember how Team India turned things around drastically after struggling in the lead-up to the 2015 ODI World Cup Down Under. But, as soon the showpiece event began, they had the house in order.

India's top three in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli got runs for fun but what helped India stand out in the competition was their bowling attack, as none of their regular bowlers, with the exception of Ravindra Jadeja, conceded runs at an economy rate of over five.

While Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav rose to the occasion, Team India's secret weapon proved to be Mohit Sharma who did not let up as the first-change bowler. He ended up claiming 13 wickets from eight matches in the World Cup at 24.15 and a sensational economy rate of 4.98.

More than being irritated, I was disappointed that despite helping the team to the semi-final, which ended with MS Dhoni's run-out and a billion heartbreaks, Sharma was swiftly sidelined after the South Africa series at home in October 2015 and never represented India post that.

Why, I often wondered, was the metaphorical rope longer for some but not as much for others? To date, Mohit Sharma remains one of the most under-rated pace bowlers to represent India.