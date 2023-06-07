ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live

Check the dates, time, venue, and live streaming details for India vs Australia WTC Final 2023

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Sports
2 min read
India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final live streaming: Team India is all set to take the ICC trophy home after their face-off against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals. The WTC finals between India and Australia are scheduled for today, Wednesday, 7 June at The Oval. As per the reports and a video shared by Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, the pitch is predicted to assist the seamers.

India has been consistent over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but could not get their hands on the trophy.

The last major ICC trophy was won by India in 2013 in England. Since then, the side has lost three finals and four semifinals. It made an exit at the preliminary stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Let's have a look at the live-streaming details and squads of the WTC finals 2023.

Also Read

WTC Final: Scott Boland to Feature in Australia XI v India, Confirms Pat Cummins

WTC Final: Scott Boland to Feature in Australia XI v India, Confirms Pat Cummins
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Squad Players List

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming Details

When is India vs Australia WTC final 2021-23 scheduled for?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 is scheduled to be played from 7 to 11 June 2023.

Where will India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 be played?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be played at The Oval in London.

At what time will India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 begin?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will begin at 03:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 02:30 PM.

Where can we watch India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 live on TV?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 live online?

India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar App and Website.

Also Read

India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets 2023: How To Book Your Ticket Online

India vs Australia WTC Final Tickets 2023: How To Book Your Ticket Online

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×