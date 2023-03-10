WPL 2023: Healy, Ecclestone Compound RCB’s Misery as UPW Win by 10 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hunt for their maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 victory proved to be an exercise in futility for the fourth consecutive time, as they suffered a ten-wicket victory against UP Warriorz, here at the Brabourne Stadium. After bowling Smriti Mandhana’s team out for a paltry score of 138 runs, Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz chased the total down with great equanimity, in only 13 overs.

Mandhana opted to bat first after winning the toss, and her team did manage to get off to a decent start as the first three overs produced 29 runs. However, the introduction of Rajeshwari Gayakwad resulted in the RCB skipper’s dismissal in the fourth over.