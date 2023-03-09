WPL 2023: Flawless MI Extend Unbeaten Streak With an 8-Wicket Triumph Over DC

Mumbai Indians recorded their third straight victory in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, and also became the only team to have remained unbeaten so far, courtesy of an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Having bowled the Capitals out for only 105 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team chased the paltry total down without breaking a sweat – in only 15 overs.

Delhi’s skipper, Meg Lanning’s decision of batting first was not rewarding as Mumbai controlled the proceedings from the first over. The second over saw Saika Ishaque calling premature curtains to Shafali Verma’s knock, whilst Alice Capsey, who looked in decent nick in the previous fixture against UP Warriorz, could only add six runs to her team’s tally before a Pooja Vastrakar delivery ended her stay in the sixth over.