WPL 2023: Flawless MI Extend Unbeaten Streak With an 8-Wicket Triumph Over DC
WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's team asserted their dominance in the league by holding onto the first place.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Mumbai Indians recorded their third straight victory in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, and also became the only team to have remained unbeaten so far, courtesy of an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Having bowled the Capitals out for only 105 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team chased the paltry total down without breaking a sweat – in only 15 overs.
Delhi’s skipper, Meg Lanning’s decision of batting first was not rewarding as Mumbai controlled the proceedings from the first over. The second over saw Saika Ishaque calling premature curtains to Shafali Verma’s knock, whilst Alice Capsey, who looked in decent nick in the previous fixture against UP Warriorz, could only add six runs to her team’s tally before a Pooja Vastrakar delivery ended her stay in the sixth over.
The procession of wickets continued with Issy Wong dismantling Marizanne Kapp’s stumps in the next over, but it was followed by a praiseworthy 50-run fourth-wicket stand between Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues.
Natalie Sciver-Brunt’s third over helped DC in mitigating the pressure, with Jemimah striking three boundaries. The second blow for MI arrived moments later when Amelia Kerr conceded 14 runs in her second over, in a role-reversal act that saw Lanning matching Jemimah with three boundaries.
Just when the scales started to tip in the Capitals’ favour, Ishaque donned her ‘girl with golden arm’ cape for Harmanpreet’s side and dismissed both batters in the same over. It sparked a batting collapse, as the next over saw Hayley Matthews sending Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani back to the pavilion.
Wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia could only score four runs before losing her wicket to Wong, whilst Radha Yadav departed after scoring 10 runs. The cherry on the cake was applied by Matthews, who scalped Tara Norris’ wicket in the 18th over to wrap Delhi’s batting unit.
MI Professional in the Run Chase, Barring Rare Blips
Unlike their opposition, Mumbai executed their plans with the bat to perfection, which helped them score 47 runs in the powerplay without the loss of any wickets. It took nine overs for Delhi to have their first breakthrough, when Norris trapped Yastika Bhatia leg before wicket whilst the latter was batting on 41.
Bhatia’s opening partner, Matthews soon followed suit by losing her wicket in the 12th over, but these two wickets proved to be nothing more than a momentary mirage, with new batters, Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur utilising their experience to take control of the situation.
The former remained unbeaten on 23 runs from 19 deliveries, whilst the skipper had to score all but a 9-ball 11 to help her team cross the finish line, and subsequently, clinch a couple of crucial points which sees them holding onto the first place on the points table.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.