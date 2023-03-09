WPL 2023: Sneh Rana to Captain Gujarat Giants as Injured Beth Mooney Ruled Out
Laura Wolvaardt has been drafted in for the Adani Gujarat Giants’ captain Beth Mooney
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Gujarat Giants' WPL 2023 campaign has been dealt a heavy blow with skipper Beth Mooney being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury she picked up in the team's season-opener on Saturday.
The Australian suffered a calf strain while batting during Gujarat's chase in the match against Mumbai Indians on 4 March and had to be helped off the field. She did attend training on Tuesday but her full recovery and rehab is expected to take 4-6 weeks, according to the franchise, which rules her out of the tournament.
South African opener Laura Wolvaardt has been brought into the team as Mooney's replacement while India's Sneh Rana will remain captain for the rest of the season and Australian Ashleigh Gardner will be the vice-captain.
“I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season. I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day,” said Beth Mooney in a press release shared by the franchise
Mooney's replacement Wolvaardt was the top-scorer for South Africa in last month's Women's T20 World Cup, smashing three half-centuries in six matches.
“I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants. It is an incredible opportunity and I’m very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going," said Wolvaardt about joining the WPL franchise.
Gujarat next play Delhi Capitals on 11 March at the DY Patil Stadium.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Topics: Women's Premier League WPL 2023
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.