WPL 2023: The Story of Megan Schutt, & Her Trailblazing Art of Ruffling Feathers

Megan Schutt’s exuberant laugh triggered synchronised eye and shoulder movements across the conference room, here at the hotel in Mumbai, where newshounds had gathered for one-on-one interactions with Royal Challengers Bangalore's players ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) season.

Not that it hasn't been extensively documented before, but a non-playing member of the team later corroborated how ‘Shooter,’ as she is affectionately called, is among the more unfiltered players one could come across in an era of rigorous media training.