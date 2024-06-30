T20 WC: Cracking the Modern T20 Code – How India Went From Despair to Delight

Pandya’s redemption also came at the right time because he showed the value of an all-round cricketer in the T20 format. Jadeja did not have much of a role, but with his fielding, he was always a huge plus.

The biggest gain from the tournament was the growth of Arshdeep Singh as a T20 bowler. India had invested in Arsdheep in the T20 format over the past couple of years and it finally paid off. Patience was the key with Arshdeep, and he had shown that he put the horrors of 2022 behind him.

The selectors also deserve kudos for resisting the temptation to pick ODI specialists like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. The clear demarcation between ODIs and T20Is will only help Indian cricket going forward.