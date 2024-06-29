T20 World Cup: India Become World Champs After 11 Years by Beating South Africa

After an 11-year drought, the Men in Blue have finally ascended to ICC glory, defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling Men’s T20 World Cup final 2024 at Barbados' Kensington Oval on Saturday, 29 June.

Playing in their maiden World Cup final appearance, the Proteas could only manage to score 169/8 in a chase of 177 runs. The Aiden Markram-led side will have to endure a longer wait for their elusive silverware.