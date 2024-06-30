T20 World Cup Final: 10 Big Moments in India’s Journey To Being World Champions

11 years since they last won an ICC trophy, the Indian men’s cricket team earned the tag of ‘World Champions’ again, beating South Africa by 7 runs in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Opting to bat first, India scored 176/7, courtesy of a 76-run knock and a 47-run supporting act from Axar Patel. In response, South Africa were restricted to 169/8, with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh being the architects of the victory with the ball.
Let us revisit the ten big moments of the match:
Big Moment 1 – Captain Rohit Departed Early
Like the 2023 ODI World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma had led the team by example in this tournament, scoring 248 runs in the seven matches prior to the final. But like the 2023 ODI World Cup final, he departed early in this fixture.
Rohit struck two deliveries in the second over of the match – bowled by Keshav Maharaj – but in the process of attempting a third, ended up giving a catch to Heinrich Klaasen at square leg.
Big Moment 2 – Calamity Struck With Two More Wickets
Rohit’s wicket did not trigger panic alarms in the Indian team, but a few nervous faces could be seen after Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck in that same over by Keshav Maharaj.
The alarms were finally triggered when Suryakumar Yadav – the number 1 men’s T20I batter who has been in fine form – lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada after scoring just three runs.
Big Moment 3 – The Kohli-Axar Led ‘Project Rebuild’
With the scoreboard reading 34/3, it was imperative for India to not lose further wickets and build a partnership. Entrusted with the task was the former Indian captain Virat Kohli, and floater Axar Patel, who was promoted to number five.
The pair perfectly executed what was required from them, building a 72-run fourth-wicket stand, whilst also keeping the scoreboard ticking.
Big Moment 4 – Cometh the Hour, Cometh the King!
When Axar Patel was dismissed for 47 runs, courtesy of an exemplary fielding effort from Quinton de Kock, India’s score read 106/4 with 39 deliveries still to spare. India needed one set batter to hold the fort, and Kohli answered their prayers.
The 35-year-old, who later announced it was his last T20I match for India, scored his 38th T20I half-century. He accumulated 76 runs in 59 deliveries, with the help of six fours and a couple of sixes.
Big Moment 5 – Lest You Forget the Dube Cameo
While Kohli was struggling in the middle overs, with his strike rate bordering around the run-a-ball 100 for a major portion of the match, Shivam Dube played the role of an aggressor to perfection.
It had not been an ideal campaign for the all-rounder so far, but in the final, Dube justified his selection by scoring a 16-ball 27, which included three fours and a maximum. Courtesy of his cameo, India scored 176/7.
Big Moment 6 – Bumrah Strikes Early, Like He Always Does
As he has done ever so often for the Indian team, Jasprit Bumrah provided his team with an early breakthrough yet again. In just his first over, an impeccable outswinger dismantled the stumps of Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks.
South African skipper Aiden Markram was not of much use to the team in the final either, for he merely struck a boundary before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the third over.
Big Moment 7 – When Arshdeep Sent de Kock Packing
Albeit they lost two early wickets, a 58-run third-wicket stand between Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock brought South Africa back into the hunt. Following Stubbs’ dismissal in the ninth over, de Kock was keeping the scoreboard ticking for the Proteas.
However, Arshdeep Singh was re-introduced to produce a breakthrough in the 13th over, and the youngster did not deliver. Trying to hit the left-arm seamer over fine leg, de Kock found the safe pair of hands of Kuldeep Yadav.
Big Moment 8 – Heinrich Klaasen Almost Won the Match for South Africa
For all that the bowlers did in the initial stages of the chase, Heinrich Klaasen nearly took South Africa over the line. The wicketkeeper-batter took only 23 deliveries to record his half-century, and ultimately accumulated 52 runs in 27 deliveries.
The highlight was the 14th over of the match, where Klaasen took the attack to left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel and scored 24 runs, courtesy of some monstrous sixes.
Big Moment 9 – The Heroics of Hardik Pandya
When Hardik Pandya was about to bowl the first delivery of the 16th over, the outcome of the match seemed to be a foregone conclusion. South Africa, at that point, required only 26 runs from 24 deliveries.
However, the first delivery of that over saw Klaasen edging the ball into Rishabh Pant’s gloves, and that ended up being the turning point of the match.
Big Moment 10 – Can the SKY Fly? You Bet.
By the end of the penultimate over, the pendulum had swung completely in India’s favour. South Africa required 16 runs off the last six deliveries, albeit one big hit could have dramatically altered the complexion of the game again.
And it nearly did, for in the first delivery of the last over, Miller struck a full toss towards the long-off region. Had it been for anyone it, Miller might have got full six runs for his shot, but an acrobatic fielding effort from Suryakumar Yadav meant he had to take the walk back to the pavilion.
And, eventually, India won the match by 7 runs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)