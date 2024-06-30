T20 World Cup Final: 10 Big Moments in India’s Journey To Being World Champions

11 years since they last won an ICC trophy, the Indian men’s cricket team earned the tag of ‘World Champions’ again, beating South Africa by 7 runs in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Opting to bat first, India scored 176/7, courtesy of a 76-run knock and a 47-run supporting act from Axar Patel. In response, South Africa were restricted to 169/8, with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh being the architects of the victory with the ball.

Let us revisit the ten big moments of the match: