T20 World Cup: 11 Years, 11 Tournaments, 1 Trophy – The Nation’s Re-Coronation

On a rainy night in Birmingham, when India lifted the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, it seemed that the team – and, holistically – the nation, was ushering into an era of bountiful rewards. What could go wrong?

The team had won three ICC events in seven years, and for all of the retirements of legends, there were the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – in their mid-twenties – certain to be at the nation’s service for the next decade.

Alas!

The next decade saw India participating in ten tournaments – 2014 T20 World Cup, 2015 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 ODI World Cup, 2019-21 World Test Championship, 2021 T20 World Cup, 2021-23 World Test Championship, 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

India made it to the final in five of these ten tournaments, but how many did they win? None.