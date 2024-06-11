Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?

Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 Match: After a 7 run defeat against India, Pakistan will clash Canada today on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. The PAK vs CAN ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Canada has played two matches so far and are placed at position 3 in the T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table after winning and losing 1 match each. On the other hand, Pakistan has lost both matches played till date and are at spot 4 in the Group A standings table with zero points.

After facing two consecutive defeats from USA and India, Pakistan team is struggling to secure their position for the Super Eight Stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. However, there is a still a ray of hope for them, if they emerge victorious in the upcoming matches against Canada and Ireland with an excellent run rate.