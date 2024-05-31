ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule, Squad, and Live Streaming in India

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the greatest edition of the tournament to date, including twenty teams competing for the trophy for the first time. The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from 2 June to 29 June. Defending champions England will be guided by Jos Buttler. South Asian powerhouses India and Pakistan will flaunt their experienced skippers, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. Co-hosts the United States will make their debut in the ICC World Cup along with Uganda.

One should note that the twenty teams are divided into four groups of five for the first stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Each team will play three matches against their group rivals to select the semi-finalists. One should know India's schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.