India vs Kuwait: Sunil Chhetri’s Retirement Match Ends in a Goalless Draw

The first half saw both teams share equal possession, but it was Kuwait who had created the better chances but a great job between the sticks by Gurpreet Singh saw the team remain level.

India had a nervy start to the game with a few misplaced possessions but slowly grew into their passes and gained rhythm but were unable to create any significant chances.

Igor Stimac decided to change things up as he brought on Brandon Fernandes and Rahim Ali after the first half in place of Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad. Ali almost became the hero minutes after being introduced as he was through on goal but a good save by Sulmain Abdulghafoor denied the number 20.