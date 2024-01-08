Shami Will Miss First 2 Tests vs England, Suryakumar To Undergo Surgery: Report

Pacer Mohammed Shami will be unavailable for selection for India’s first two Test matches of the upcoming five-match series against England, as per reports. According to The Indian Express, Shami, who is currently nursing an ankle injury, is yet to resume bowling, with the series almost certain to arrive a bit too soon for him.

The veteran speedster was India’s most lethal bowling asset at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps. However, he has not been seen in action ever since, with the ankle issue ruling him out of the recently concluded tour of South Africa.