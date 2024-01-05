T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Match Date, Venue; India & Pakistan Clash on 9 June

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: The upcoming edition of T20 World Cup 2024 will commence from 1 June 2024, and will be co-hosted by USA and West Indies. A total of 55 matches will be played across different venues in USA and West Indies. The final match is scheduled to take place in Barbados on 29 June 2024. Arch rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on 9 June in New York.

The forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament has been divided into four groups, including Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. Each group consists of 5 teams, and the top teams of each group will qualify for the Super Eight phase followed by knockout semi-finals, and ultimately the title winning final match.

Let us check out the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup schedule, fixtures, match dates, timings, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.