2024 T20 World Cup: India to Play Pakistan on 9 June in New York.

This will be the first World Cup event to be hosted in the USA while this will be the second time West Indies will be hosting the Men's T20 World Cup after doing so last in 2010. The two countries were awarded joint hosting rights for the competition in 2021.

England are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Canada, the USA and Uganda will be making their first-ever appearance at a Men's T20 World Cup in 2024.

Scotland, Namibia and Oman are the other teams joining England and Australia in Group B. The Jos Buttler-led England will open their title defence against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, before facing their arch-rivals Australia on June 8 at the same venue.

West Indies, the tournament hosts alongside the USA, have been slotted alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea in Group C while Group D comprises Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

West Indies, the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup winners, will kickstart their campaign against Papua New Guinea at the Guyana National Stadium on June 2. Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners, will get their tournament going against the USA in Dallas on June 6.

The 2014 T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka will be taking on South Africa in New York on June 3, with Uganda playing its first T20 World Cup match in Guyana against Afghanistan on the same day. West Indies take on New Zealand on June 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Nepal, who qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2014, will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 11 in one of four matches to be played at Lauderhill, Florida.