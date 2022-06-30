Lalit Modi, Kohli, Pujara; India Lord Over England & Cricket, Part 4: Since 2008

Given the concept, it was difficult for the IPL to fail. But as Lalit Modi would later admit, the magnitude of success was not something even he had expected. It was evident from the first season that the concept was out to change the economy of cricket.

One major country that was not part of the IPL’s inaugural season was England. The IPL was not played in the Indian cricket season of winter. The late starts – at eight in the night – enabled the BCCI to host the tournament in April and May, which clashed with the start of the English summer.

Given the enormous amounts at stake, some English cricketers might still have signed up for the IPL, had Allen Stanford not showed up with his Super Series. For five years, the champions of domestic cricket from England and West Indies would play a match, as would England and the Stanford Superstars (an all-star West Indian side).

The prize money for the latter was a winner-takes-all $20 million. It was a sort of equivalent for the IPL as far as the English cricketers were concerned. IPL 2008 featured only one English cricketer, Dimitri Mascarenhas.