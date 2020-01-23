From 1968 to 2019: Team India’s Memorable Moments in New Zealand

India’s tour to New Zealand have always been an eventful affair for the visitors. Right from the first tour to the island nation in 1967-68, the country has always held a special place in the annuls of India’s cricket history.

And why not. Some of the most cherished moments in the country’s cricketing history was right here in New Zealand.

Normally a bowler’s paradise, early New Zealand tours were a delight for Indian spinners – especially the legendary trio of Erapalli Prasanna, Bishen Singh Bedi and BS Chandrasekhar. In the recent past, the batsmen have also started making their mark in the country.

As India embark on their month-long tour to New Zealand, comprising 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests, here’s a look at Team India’s best moments from their tour to New Zealand in the past.