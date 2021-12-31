From Gabba to Centurion: Remembering the Highs for Indian Men's Cricket in 2021

A couple of performances that no Indian cricket fan will forget – grit and determination helping stay alive in the series in Sydney, before more of the same along with a side of flamboyance meant another Test series win in Australia. And of course, the fortress that is the Gabba was breached – it would become a theme for the year.

On Day 4, in Sydney, India needed 407 runs to win the Test and edge ahead in the series. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant endured body blows aplenty, all getting fifties, but the visitors were in a spot of bother on the final day. With the score at 280/5, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin had a session to play against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, all of whom were breathing fire.

Ashwin and Vihari, batted through injuries, the spinner almost unable to stand straight, and put their body on the line, staying put for 258 deliveries. Australia found no way through their resilience as Ashwin and Vihari pulled off a great escape as the two batters walked off with a bruised body while the hosts were not amused about the shift which went in vain.