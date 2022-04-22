Virat Kohli Needs To Hit 'Refresh', Not Rest

Needs Time Away From Spotlight

What Kohli ideally needs is some game time away from the focus of the world. He needs some time to work on his game, basically to reset his game for a bit. That can only happen if he misses some of the many white ball bilateral series that India has lined up till the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. He can very well afford to miss all of them. The only match of any context is the Test match against England, which is a continuation of last year’s tour.

In an ideal scenario, Kohli needs to go to England, play red ball cricket in the county circuit, and get some valuable game time. This will help him immensely. Kohli can easily miss the T20I series against South Africa and Ireland in June 2022 to play some county cricket. That will be the best time for him to get some time to address some of the issues that he has been facing.

Constant exposure to white ball cricket is not helping him get back his mojo in any way because he keep committing the mistakes. Kohli needs time at the crease, which can only come from playing red ball cricket, away from all the limelight.

It is quite possible that if he joins a county side the entire media corps will turn up at the small grounds in England, but it still won’t be the same scrutiny. Unfortunately, for Kohli, the majority of red ball games on the county circuit happen in April and May, or at the fag end of the English season in September. Cheteshwar Pujara has grabbed the opportunity because he went unsold in the IPL, a Kohli cannot have that chance ever!