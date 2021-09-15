The IPL Story: Beginning of Lalit Modi’s Brainchild & the Formula That Clicked

IPL: The Business Model

The construct of the IPL broke the conventional mould as it was cricket's first-ever handshake with private investment; of actual ownership of a team, not sponsorship.

Bruised from an earlier botched attempt in the mid 1990s, when a similar proposal was struck down by the BCCI, Lalit Modi knew IPL’s private investment had to sit with official sanction. That cricket won't survive without BCCI approval was proved by Packer in Australia and Subhash Chandra's renege ICL in India.

While the IPL was carefully shaped to be owned and operated by the BCCI, the private sector was allowed in and handed out a share. This was not the government exiting a failed business or offloading stake in a collapsed PSU. More a case of visionary economic bhagidari (partnership) for creating an asset and generating wealth.

By inventing an arm of Indian cricket to run commercially, corporate India entered Indian cricket's dressing room.

Team owners were also assured value by limiting the number of teams so that demand outstripped supply, translating into rise in value. Also, the side benefits of owning an IPL team (social status, image-building and networking) were good for business, priceless for bragging rights.

The IPL aligned this philosophy to a creative business model which ensured the BCCI was a guaranteed winner with assured revenue from media rights, central sponsorships and franchise fees.

Like a good batsman, the BCCI de-risked itself and deflected potential danger to the teams.