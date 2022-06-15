IPL Media Rights Explained: Categories, Buyers, Bids & Record-Breaking Spendings

Rs 118 crore for every single IPL match- That’s how much the Indian Premier League has made from the sale of its media rights, for the next five year cycle.

This number makes it the second most valuable league, in terms of media rights revenue, in the world. The highest-earning is America’s NFL that makes Rs 136 crore a game. England’s Premier League makes Rs 82 crore a match and for Indian context, each Team India match earns the BCCI Rs 60.1 crore while it made Rs 54.4 crore for every IPL game from 2018 to 2022.

And there were more firsts in this e-auction of the BCCI’s. For the first time in Indian sports broadcast history - the digital rights of a league have been sold for more than its TV rights.